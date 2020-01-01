2020 Mahindra Thar interior spied again, cruise control confirmed [Video]

The highly anticipated 2020 Mahindra Thar has shown up in a new spy video published by YouTube channel Automobile Enthusiast’s. This is the most detailed look inside the next-gen Mahindra Thar’s cabin to this date.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar may look just an enhanced version of the original model from the outside, but on the inside, it will be a giant leap from the same. Sure, the dashboard looks upright and utilitarian just like in the old model, but maybe customers will appreciate that for the resulting good knee room and classic styling. Old-school 4x4 fans will much-appreciate the passenger grab as well.

The modern side of the 2020 Mahindra Thar is reflected with features like large touchscreen infotainment system (that will most likely have a resistive display), automatic climate control system, multifunction steering wheel and cruise control. The steering wheel has apparently been borrowed from the Mahindra XUV300. Also visible in the spy video is a dual-pod instrument cluster with an MID in the middle. Levelling up the comfort factor will be conventional, front-facing rear seats.

The next-gen Mahindra Thar, just like the old model, will be a proper body-on-frame off-roader. The chassis is said to be shared with the Mahindra TUV300, something that would take a toll on the off-roading potential a bit, but at the same time, lead to better handling on road.

Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will have a newly developed 2.0-litre diesel engine that is expected to produce 140 horsepower and 300 newton-metres of torque. As seen in the spy video, a 6-speed manual transmission and a four-wheel drive system will work together to send the drive to the wheels. The latter should be optional, though.

The next-gen Mahindra Thar should have its world premiere at Auto Expo 2020 and go on sale in Q2 2020.