2020 Tata Nexon (facelift) snapped completely undisguised

The 2020 Tata Nexon, which is expected to be launched soon after the Tata Nexon EV, has been snapped completely undisguised. As expected, the facelifted Tata Nexon nearly identical to the Tata Nexon EV that will be launched this month.

The facelifted Tata Nexon carries a thoroughly revised, Tata Nexon-EV like front fascia. The sharpened headlamps, claw-like fog lamp garnish, new bumper and the tri-arrow pattern inserts on the redesigned radiator grille are among the key identifiers of the new model. The closed-off nose between the headlamps between the radiator grille would fool one for being an EV, but that's not the case.

The 2020 Tata Nexon does not feature blue highlights like the Tata Nexon EV. Both models are fitted with the same 16-inch wheels. Surely, the design of the alloy wheels could've been better. At the rear, the combination lamps carry the signature tri-arrow pattern and their black styling frame has been revised, the NEXON branding has been moved to the centre and the bumper has been made more muscular. Also new are the vertical light reflectors/fog lamps.

New on the inside will be a more compact steering wheel and a semi-digital instrument cluster. There will be some new convenience features too, such as cruise control function and rain-sensing wipers.

The 2020 Tata Nexon will be sold with the same engines as the old model. However, unlike in the old model, they will likely be BS-VI compliant. 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual will be the transmission choices.

The facelifted 2020 Tata Nexon will be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, the facelifted Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Mahindra XUV300. It goes without saying that the new model will be costlier than the current model that retails in the range of INR 6.58 lakh* to INR 9.59 lakh*.

*ex-showroom, New Delhi

[Image Source: Autocar India]