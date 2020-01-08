Tata Harrier prices hiked by up to INR 45,000

Following Kia's recent price hike announcement for the Seltos, Tata Motors has silently given the Harrier a price hike now. The Indian C-SUV has become dearer by up to INR 45,000.

Tata Motors has sold close to 15,000 units of the Harrier since its launch in January 2019. While the sales were considerably higher during the initial phase, the numbers dropped significantly later, especially in the second half of the last year. The company sold 5,208 units of the C-SUV in the July-December 2019 period, and that converts to a monthly sales figure of under 1,000 units.

To boost the sales, Tata Motors introduced the Harrier Dark Edition in August and later launched the Pentacare plan with 5 years/unlimited kilometres warranty. It also rolled out NVH and other enhancements last year for units sold to both new and existing customers. Still, the Kia Seltos and MG Hector that were launched in H2 2019 did take a toll on the Harrier's sales.



Now, Tata Motors is planning to add more features to the Harrier and first of them may include 18-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof. These features could be offered in a new 'XZ+' grade. The XZ+ grade may come equipped with even a tyre pressure monitoring system. Also in the pipeline is a more powerful, 170 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine that will debut (at Tata Motors) in the upcoming Gravitas and be BS-VI compliant right from the launch.

Below is the direct comparison of the old and new prices of the Tata Harrier: