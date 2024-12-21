Suzuki Swift Sport ZC33S: The Final Chapter for Japan?

Suzuki has unveiled the Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition for the Japanese market, marking the end of the third-generation Swift Sport. This limited-production model will be available from March to November 2025, with prices starting at ¥2,329,800 for the six-speed manual variant and ¥2,401,300 for the six-speed automatic.

Under the hood, it retains the familiar 1.4-liter turbocharged K14C engine, delivering 140 PS (138 hp) and 230 Nm of torque, paired with front-wheel drive.

Key upgrades include a gloss black front grille, fog lamp bezels, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Red brake calipers, unique "ZC33S" decals on the C-pillars, and a red/black tailgate emblem add exclusivity. Inside, the cabin boasts a "heat gradation" trim effect with 'Sport' and 'ZC33S powered by Suzuki' lettering, along with a gloss silver steering wheel garnish.

With the production of the current Swift Sport ending in February 2025, Suzuki remains tight-lipped about a fourth-generation Swift Sport, although rumors suggest something exciting may be in the works.