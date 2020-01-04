2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) to be offered with mild-hybrid tech & 4-speed AT - Report

We've known for a long time now that the Maruti Vitara Brezza will swap the D13A 1.3L diesel engine with the K15B 1.5L petrol engine with the facelift. So, it is expected that the updated model will feature a mild-hybrid system and be offered with a 4-speed AT option instead of a 5-speed AMT option.

According to a new report from Autocar India, as expected, the 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza with the K15B 1.5L petrol engine will feature a mild-hybrid system and be offered with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission choices. The K15B engine will be BS-VI compliant and produce 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of torque.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza will be the first sub-4 metre compact SUV to come with a mild-hybrid system in India. The mild-hybrid system will be the same dual-battery unit which is offered in the Maruti Ciaz petrol and Maruti Ertiga petrol. It works in conjunction with the engine in order to deliver toque-assist and start-stop functions.

The use of the sophisticated torque convertor unit instead of a more cost-effective automated manual transmission (AMT) is certain to drive the price higher. However, the need for an automatic transmission option is the need of the hour since some of the Vitara Brezza's competitors are already offered with that. Moreover, with the BS-VI upgrade and the bigger engine that results in a higher GST driving the prices up, the SUV is reaching the territory where customer expectations are higher. The Hyundai Venue AT uses a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, while the Ford EcoSport AT sports a 6-speed torque convertor.

Also Read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki's jet aircraft sound for EVs and hybrids leaked

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza will most likely be unveiled and concurrently launched at Auto Expo 2020.

[News Source: Autocar India]

[Image Source: rushlane.com]