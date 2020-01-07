2020 Hyundai Creta to be unveiled in India on 6 February and launched in mid-March - Report

A new report says that the 2020 Hyundai Creta will make its global debut on 6 February at Auto Expo 2020. It will be launched in India in the middle of March.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will measure around 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height. Its wheelbase will likely be 2,610 mm long. Only the exteriors of the next-gen Hyundai Creta will be revealed at the debut even, as was the case with the Hyundai Aura. Its interiors and many other details will be made available only closer to or at the launch.

While it isn't news that the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be nothing but the 2020 Hyundai ix25 which has already gone on sale in the Chinese market, as revealed in the previous stories, it will have its share of visual tweaks which to differentiate itself. Expect a unique design for the radiator grille and the 17-inch alloy wheels on that front. Moreover, its interiors and cabin layout may also be tweaked as per the Indian customers' liking. The more compact steering wheel, sleek horizontal central air vents, digital instrument cluster, and the large portrait-style central display that gels the infotainment system and the climate control system within the same panel should be the same, though. The all-new model's advanced features will include an electric parking brake with auto-hold function and a 360-degree camera as well.

As far as the engine options are concerned, the new-gen Hyundai Creta will likely utilise a 115 PS 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit and a 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol unit. 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic will be the transmission choices. Its pricing may start from somewhere around INR 10 lakh and may go up to as much as INR 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier will be among its key rivals.

[Source: Autocar India]