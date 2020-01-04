Tata Gravitas automatic spied for the first time

Tata Motors is readying an automatic transmission for the Harrier and the Gravitas, and it will introduce the same in the latter first. Today, the first spy shots of the Tata Gravitas fitted with an automatic transmission have surfaced online, courtesy GaadiWaadi.com.

Tata Motors has struck a deal with Hyundai to supply an automatic transmission for the Harrier and Gravitas. This will be a 6-speed torque converter unit. Sure, it could've sourced a DCT or a more sophisticated torque converter automatic transmission from FCA, but both of them would have been way too expensive.

Based on the Harrier, the Gravitas appears to be dramatically similar to the former and that's because it is just a product extension (7-seat) of the Tata Harrier and not actually an entirely separate model. The interior design is unlikely to be much different from the donor model, although one can be sure to expect a few more comfort and convenience features.

In terms of exteriors, the Tata Gravitas will look noticeably different only from the C-pillar. Apart from its longer length, the key differentiators will be the stepped roof upright tailgate with a roof spoiler, roof rails, larger, 18-inch wheels (but not for long) and its tweaked rear-fascia.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the Tata Gravitas will employ a 170 PS version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-diesel engine. The torque output of this engine will be the same, though - 350 Nm. A 6-speed manual transmission will be the basic offering along with this engine. An AWD system is unlikely to be available at launch.

Also Read: New spy shot reveals 2020 Tata Tigor (facelift)’s front-end prematurely

Expect the Tata Gravitas to be priced at around INR 15-18 lakh (Ex-showroom). It will likely be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

[Image Source: gaadiwaadi.com]