Can This Mahindra XUV300 Cross A River Safely? - VIDEO

The Mahindra XUV300 is currently one of the safest vehicle any Indian manufacturer makes. It has the maximum possible 5-stars in adult protection and 4-stars in child protection from Global NCAP. Add to that it is a very all-rounded offering from Mahindra with a spacious and comfortable cabin, features-loaded trim levels, multiple powertrain choices, and eye-catching prices, the XUV300 makes a very convincing case for itself to the buyer. Today we came across this video of the subcompact SUV crossing a river.

The video of the Mahindra XUV300 crossing a river has been uploaded by All in One Entertainment on YouTube. We can see in the video that a man is standing in the river who is guiding the driver, making it easier for the latter to position the vehicle’s wheels. Luckily the river is not very deep, and the XUV300 does well to cross it without any issues and didn’t lose traction anywhere despite being an FWD vehicle.

However, just because this particular Mahindra XUV300 crossed the river successfully doesn’t mean you should do it as well. Subcompact SUVs are more commonly known globally as crossovers or soft-roaders. This is because, unlike a full-bore SUV which comes with a 4x4 system and/or locking differentials, most crossovers are only front-wheel-driven and are not designed to do anything more than very light off-roading.

Furthermore, there are electrical components and wiring in the engine that can malfunction or short circuit upon touching the water. This may lead you to get stranded in the middle of the river itself, not to mention replacing a vehicle’s electricals are among the most expensive repair jobs.

Coming to the vehicle itself, The Mahindra XUV300 is priced between Rs 7.95 and Rs 13.09 lakh, ex-showroom. The subcompact SUV is available with two engine options, 1 petrol and 1 diesel. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol makes 110 PS of peak power and best-in-class torque figures of 200 Nm. The oil-burner is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel that churns out max power and torque figures 120 PS and 300 Nm, respectively. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

