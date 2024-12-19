Kia Proceed Gets a Bold Look with Barracuda Voltec T6 Wheels

When it comes to tuning cars, timeless is a word we don’t hear enough. But every once in a while, a classic design comes along that proves its versatility and enduring appeal, no matter the decade or car it graces. Enter the Barracuda Voltec T6 wheels—a wheel design that’s stood the test of time, now making a bold statement on a sleek and sporty Kia Proceed.

This striking black-and-white beauty has been skillfully tuned by HS Motorsport, the well-known specialists out of Eching, near Munich. By pairing Barracuda’s iconic lightweight alloy wheels with a series of tasteful upgrades, they’ve transformed this Korean shooting brake into a head-turner on four wheels.

Timeless Wheels, Modern Appeal

The Barracuda Voltec T6 wheels are a perfect example of why some designs never go out of style. Crafted using the weight-optimizing Flow Forming process, these wheels are not only durable and lightweight but also carry an unmistakable sporty edge. The 8x19-inch wheels, wrapped in 225/35R19 Hankook tires, sit beautifully on the Proceed’s axles, giving the car a confident stance.

What makes these wheels even more striking is their Matt Black Puresports finish accented with a sharp white trimline. This black-and-white contrast perfectly matches the two-tone aesthetic of the Kia Proceed, which looks every bit like a modern-day performance wagon ready to hit the streets.

Suspension Tweaks for the Perfect Stance

To ensure the Proceed sits as good as it looks, HS Motorsport didn’t stop at wheels alone. They installed an ST XA coilover suspension, lowering the car 40mm at the front and 35mm at the rear. The drop is subtle yet effective, enhancing the car’s sporty silhouette while improving handling dynamics.

The lowered stance, combined with the Voltec T6 wheels, creates a look that’s aggressive yet refined—proving that tuning isn’t just about being flashy; it’s about achieving harmony in design and function.

Subtle Tuning Details

HS Motorsport didn’t overdo it. Instead, they focused on subtle tweaks that elevate the Proceed’s styling without taking away from its inherent appeal. Up front, an EZ-Lip under the bumper adds a sporty flair, while at the rear, a diffuser extension ties the look together. These small details work seamlessly with the black-and-white theme, making the Proceed look like it rolled straight out of a designer’s studio.

Classic Meets Contemporary

The beauty of the Barracuda Voltec T6 wheels lies in their adaptability. Whether you’re dressing up a modern shooting brake like the Kia Proceed or giving a classic car a new lease of life, these wheels bring their A-game every time. They prove that when you combine a timeless design with modern technology, you get a result that’s both eye-catching and functional.

A Stylish Shooting Brake for the Modern Enthusiast

The Kia Proceed is already a unique offering—a blend of coupe-like styling and station wagon practicality. HS Motorsport’s enhancements, topped off with the Barracuda Voltec T6 wheels, transform it into a true enthusiast’s delight. The combination of precision engineering, visual appeal, and subtle yet impactful modifications makes this Proceed stand out in any crowd.

For those who appreciate automotive art with a sporty edge, this black-and-white masterpiece serves as a reminder that tuning is about more than just numbers—it’s about personality, passion, and pushing the boundaries of style.

With Barracuda Racing Wheels and HS Motorsport, it’s clear: timeless designs always keep up with the times.