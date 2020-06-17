Renault Triber spied in Europe for the first time - Report

The Renault Triber has been spied in Europe, which is quite unusual. Introduced in June 2019, the MPV has been designed for India and meant for sale in emerging markets.

The Renault Triber is built on the CMF-A+ platform, which is basically an extension of the CMF-A platform. While the CMF-A platform has received the green signal for Europe, we doubt the Renault Triber will make the cut. The low-cost MPV might be considered sub-standard in the Old Continent, not to mention the barrier of much higher safety standards of the region and the related Euro NCAP crash tests.

This particular Renault Triber could be in Europe for some R&D work. The Renault Kwid was similarly spied in France back in June 2016. A few days later the same month, IAB reader Bas had spotted it being tested in the Netherlands. Groupe Renault plans to launch an EV based on the CMF-A platform with the Dacia brand in Europe. This model will be a Renault Kwid derivative, presumably with higher quality parts and enhanced safety among other changes. It was previewed by the Dacia Spring Electric concept in March and will be launched in the first half of 2021.

The Renault Triber is manufactured exclusively at the Alliance plant in India. The MPV has been selling in good numbers. It is also being exported to South Africa and SAARC countries. Last month, an AMT option was introduced for the entry-level MPV in India. In the months to follow, this model will receive a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum power of around 95 HP.

