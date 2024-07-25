Bentley Bids Farewell to the Iconic W12 Engine

Bentley Motors has marked the end of an era with the production of its final hand-built W12 engine at its headquarters in Crewe, UK. This momentous event signifies the conclusion of a significant chapter in Bentley's history as the last W12-powered Bentayga, Continental GT, and Flying Spur models roll off the production line at the company's Dream Factory.

Introduced in the original Continental GT in 2003, the W12 engine has powered over 100,000 Bentley vehicles. The decision to cease its production aligns with Bentley's ambitious Beyond100 strategy, aiming to position the company as a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

Also read: Bentley's Ultra Performance Hybrid for the Next Flying Spur

To commemorate this milestone, a special lunch was held for the W12 assembly and R&D teams at Bentley’s Heritage Garage in Crewe. The occasion was further celebrated with a W12 portrait photograph and the presentation of commemorative W12 engine pistons to the assembly colleagues.

Looking forward, Bentley is set to introduce an all-new Ultra High Performance Hybrid powertrain. This innovative system will combine a powerful V8 combustion engine with advanced battery technology, offering greater performance and efficiency than the retiring W12. The new hybrid powertrain, delivering exceptional power with a CO2 figure of just 50 g/km, will be available across the entire Bentley range, ushering in a new era of dynamic, responsive, and sustainable supercars.