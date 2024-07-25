Maruti Suzuki Nexa Celebrates 9 Years of Success

Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa retail channel is celebrating its 9th anniversary in India. Since its launch in 2015, Nexa has sold 2.7 million vehicles, making it one of the fastest-growing car retail brands in the country and accounting for 31.88% of Maruti's passenger vehicle sales.

Initially featuring the S-Cross and Baleno, Nexa expanded its lineup with the Ignis and Ciaz in 2017, the XL6 in 2019, and the Grand Vitara in 2022. The most recent additions in 2023 are the Fronx, Jimny, and Invicto.

Maruti Suzuki currently operates 498 Nexa showrooms across more than 300 cities, reflecting its strong presence and growing popularity in the Indian market.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has set a new benchmark in green logistics, becoming the first Indian automobile company to dispatch over 2 million vehicles using railways.

The company's railway dispatches have grown significantly, from 65,700 units in FY 2014-15 to 447,750 units in FY 2023-24. Utilizing rail transport, Maruti Suzuki serves 20 destinations and over 450 cities, offering a safer and more energy-efficient alternative to road transportation.