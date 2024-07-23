Nissan Ariya EV Set to Debut in India as a CBU

Nissan is gearing up to enter India's premium electric SUV market with the launch of the Ariya. According to recent reports, the Ariya will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU).

First unveiled globally in July 2020, the Ariya sports a futuristic design on the CMF-EV platform. It features a sleek gloss black front panel, slim LED headlamps with V-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a coupe-like roofline. Inside, the minimalistic cabin boasts a simple dashboard, a central touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

The Ariya offers single or dual-motor configurations across three variants, with battery options of 63 kWh and 87 kWh. The base 63 kWh model delivers 214 BHP and 300 Nm, with a range of 402 km. The mid-spec 87 kWh version produces 239 BHP and 300 Nm, offering a 529 km range, while the top-spec 87 kWh variant packs 302 BHP and 600 Nm, covering 513 km on a single charge.

Equipped with advanced autonomous driving technology, the Ariya includes the ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance system, ProPILOT Remote Park, and e-Pedal features. It supports over-the-air (OTA) updates and has an in-built Alexa assistant. Safety features encompass a 360-degree camera, Forward Collision Warning, Emergency Braking, and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking.

Source: Autocar India via Team-BHP