Dacia Spring Electric revealed, is Europe’s Renault Kwid EV

Europe will get a Renault Kwid EV as the Dacia Spring in the first half of 2021. The upcoming electric car has been introduced in concept form today.

The Dacia Spring Electric is essentially the European version of China’s Renault City K-ZE, which in turn, is basically the pure electric variant of India’s Renault Kwid. It features a pastel grey body paint with matte splashes of fluorescent orange for a funky styling.

At 3.73 metres long, the eco-friendly city car is quite compact and ideal for everyday use. Extra high ground clearance, faux skid plates built into the front and rear bumpers and the aggressive design of the headlights give it an assertive look.

Speaking of the headlights, they are all-LED units and fitted in two ways: a horizontal strip is positioned on the upper section and four graphic features are built into the bumper. At the rear, the four full-LED lights create a double-Y effect. Dacia is indirectly showcasing its future lighting design also with the Spring Electric concept.

Without going into technical details, Dacia says that the Spring Electric will offer a range (WLTP) of over 124 miles (200 km). Dongfeng-Renault’s City K-ZE uses a 26.8 kWh battery pack and offers a range (NEDC) of 271 km. Its electric motor generates 33 kW (44.87 PS) and 125 Nm of torque. Charging from 30-80% using a DC fast charger takes half an hour while charging from 0-100% using an AC normal charger takes four hours.

India may directly get the pure electric variant of the next-gen Renault Kwid. Until then, the focus will be on the CMF-A+ platform-based new models like the Renault HBC sub-4 metre SUV and the Renault LBA sub-4 metre sedan.