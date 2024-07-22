Is Xiaomi SU7 Ultra The New Benchmark in Electric Hypercars

Xiaomi has taken a leap in the electric hypercar arena with the unveiling of the SU7 Ultra, an upgraded version of its SU7 electric sports car. The SU7 Ultra is designed for track use and boasts significant enhancements in design, aerodynamics, and powertrain.

The SU7 Ultra features three electric motors—two from Xiaomi's latest V8 Series and one from the V6 series—producing a combined output of 1,548 BHP. This immense power allows the SU7 Ultra to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 1.97 seconds and reach 200 km/h in 5.96 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h.

While specific battery details are yet to be disclosed, the SU7 Ultra is said to utilize CATL's latest Qilin II battery, which can charge from 0-100% in just 12 minutes with an 897 V charger. Even at 20% state of charge (SOC), the battery can deliver over 1,072 BHP.

Weighing in at 1,900 kg, the SU7 Ultra employs carbon fiber across all its body panels to enhance aerodynamics and cooling performance. It features a large rear wing that generates 2,145 kg of peak downforce and provides 0.6G of regenerative braking force, enabling it to brake from 100 km/h to a complete stop in just 25 meters.

Xiaomi aims to make the SU7 Ultra the fastest 4-door car ever. The company plans to take the pre-production model around the Nurburgring in October, with the final production model slated for a run in 2025.

Source: Electrek via Team-BHP