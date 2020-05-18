Renault Triber AMT launched, priced from INR 6.18 lakh - IAB Report

The Renault Triber AMT has been launched in India today. The prices of the Renault Triber automatic start at INR 6.18 lakh*.

The Renault Triber’s ‘Easy-R’ automated manual transmission is a 5-speed unit. It is a conventional unit, not a rotary dial one like in the Renault Kwid. Also unlike in the hatchback, the 5-speed automated manual transmission provides an option to switch to manual shifts.

The Renault Triber is available in RXE, RXL, TXT and RXZ trims. The newly introduced 5-speed automated manual transmission option is available in the RXL, RXT and RXZ trims. It increases the price by INR 40,000, irrespective of the trim selected.

The Renault Triber measures 3,990 mm in length, 1,739 mm in width and 1,643 mm in height. It has a 2,636 mm wheelbase and a 182 mm ground clearance. It offers a boot space of 84 litres, which can be increased to 625 litres by folding down the second- and third-row seats. Powering the seven seater MPV is the familiar BR10 1.0-litre Dual VVT petrol engine. The naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill produces a maximum power of 72 PS at 6,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

Projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 14-inch alloy wheels, LED instrument cluster, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and passive keyless entry are some of the salient features of the Renault Triber.

Renault Triber AMT Prices

Grade Price RXL INR 6,18,000 RXT INR 6,68,000 RXZ INR 7,22,000

Renault Triber MT Prices

Grade Price RXE INR 4,99,000 RXL INR 5,78,000 RXT INR 6,28,000 RXZ INR 6,82,000

*Ex-showroom India