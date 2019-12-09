New details emerge about Renault Triber's 1.0L turbo engine - Report

It is no news that Renault is working on a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Triber and the upcoming sub-4 metre SUV (codename: HBC). Today, new details about this engine have surfaced online.

Firstly, the 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine Renault plans to offer in the Triber and the HBC in India won't be based on the old BR10 1.0L naturally aspirated engine. Secondly, this engine is codenamed 'HR10'. Before you start guessing, no, it's not the previous generation Nissan Micra's HR10 1.0L naturally aspirated three-cylinder mill that was based on the HR12 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit.

The HR10 engine Renault plans to introduce in India is a downsized version of the HR13 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine. Introduced in the Renault Scenic in 2018, the HR13 engine has been co-developed by Groupe Renault and Daimler. Currently, it powers a slew of small and compact models from Renault, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz brands.

The HR10 engine debuted in the fifth-gen Nissan Micra last year. It can be had with/without direct injection. Its maximum power and maximum torque ratings are 100 PS (without direct injection)/117 PS (with direct injection) and 160 Nm (without direct injection)/170 Nm (with direct injection) respectively. It goes without saying that the Renault Triber will make use of the cheaper version that doesn't feature direct injection.

The HR10 engine is now offered in the fifth-gen Renault Clio as well. In Europe, the 100 PS/170 Nm version can be specified with a 5-speed MT or a CVT, and the 117 PS/170 Nm version can be had with only a 5-speed MT. In India, the Renault Triber should make use of the cheaper version that doesn't feature direct injection and get it with both the transmission options. The maximum power and maximum torque ratings could be slightly different.

This HR10 engine will be offered in a wide range of future products from Renault and Nissan brands in India.

[Source: Autocar India]