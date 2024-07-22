Mahindra has officially named its upcoming 5-door Thar the Thar Roxx, releasing a teaser video ahead of its launch on August 15.

The Thar Roxx features a unique front fascia with a distinctive grille, circular LED headlights and taillights, and rides on 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside, it boasts electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, rear reading lamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with a 9-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Higher variants will include Level 2 ADAS.

The Thar Roxx retains the same engines as the standard model: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.