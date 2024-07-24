2024 Kia EV9 Secures IIHS Top Safety Pick Award

The 2024 Kia EV9, a newly introduced midsize electric SUV, has earned the prestigious Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

To achieve this recognition, the EV9 scored well in several critical safety evaluations, including the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, and updated side tests. It also earned an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and boasts acceptable or good-rated headlights across all trims.

Notably, Kia made adjustments in January to improve the headlight aim in the Land and GT-Line trims, reducing glare and ensuring these models met all the IIHS criteria. The EV9's standard front crash prevention system received a good rating in pedestrian testing, and both available headlight options are now rated as good.

However, models produced before February do not qualify for the award due to the poor rating of their earlier headlights. Additionally, the EV9 has not been tested under the updated moderate overlap front test, preventing it from securing the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+ award.