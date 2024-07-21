Bentley's Ultra Performance Hybrid for the Next Flying Spur

Bentley's renowned Flying Spur sedan is set for a remarkable transformation with the introduction of the new 782 PS (771 bhp) Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. Recently launched in Bentley’s Continental GT Speed, this cutting-edge V8 hybrid powertrain promises to make the new Flying Spur the most powerful, dynamic, and efficient four-door vehicle in Bentley’s illustrious 105-year history. The upcoming model will succeed the current version released in 2019.

Power and Efficiency Combined

The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain combines a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a compact electric motor, generating an impressive 782 PS and 1000 Nm of torque. This innovative system delivers a blend of supercar performance and serene electric luxury. The new Flying Spur will offer a seamless driving experience, transitioning from powerful acceleration to quiet, electric motoring for up to 45 miles. Emitting less than 40 g/km of CO2 and boasting an overall range of over 500 miles, this grand tourer is both eco-friendly and capable.

Advanced Engineering Excellence

Continuing Bentley's tradition of integrating advanced technologies with exceptional combustion engines, the Ultra Performance Hybrid sets a new standard. This hybrid system adds almost 150 PS more than the current W12 engine in the Flying Spur Speed, along with an additional 100 Nm of torque. The hybrid setup ensures improved power delivery across the entire rev range, enhancing acceleration from low speeds and boosting performance at higher speeds. The exhaust note, emphasizing the cross-plane quality, has been finely tuned without relying on artificial enhancement.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming Flying Spur, as Bentley prepares to redefine luxury and performance once again.