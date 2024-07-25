First Look at Citroen Basalt: Official Images Released

Citroën India has revealed the first images of the Citroën BASALT, marking a significant milestone as India's first mainstream SUV coupé. This new model perfectly blends the sleek elegance of a coupé with the robust practicality of an SUV, promising an unmatched driving experience.

The Citroën BASALT stands out with its striking coupé silhouette, characterized by smooth, flowing lines that convey motion even when stationary. The roofline extends seamlessly to the trunk lid, and the large tailgate ensures easy access to the trunk while maintaining the coupé’s distinctive look. Strong fenders and geometric wheel arches enhance the vehicle's stance and robustness.

Silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers not only protect the vehicle but also add a touch of style. The front features Citroën's signature X-shaped split DRLs, combined with LED-Vision projector headlamps for a unique look. The rear lights, with their three light stripes and gradient lines, create a magical depth effect.

Color clips near the rear windows and on the front bumper provide a subtle yet elegant contrast, a hallmark of Citroën’s design DNA.

Further details about the Citroën BASALT's features and innovations will be revealed soon. However, it is certain that the model will adhere to Citroën's renowned Advanced Comfort principles, ensuring a superior driving experience.

The Citroën BASALT showcases the brand's commitment to innovation, bold design, and exceptional comfort, setting a new standard for the driving experience in India.