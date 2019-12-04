New 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 (India-bound) revealed: All you need to know

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2020 iteration of its middleweight adventure tourer, the Tiger 900. The latest model comes with a displacement bump, styling upgrade and additional features.

The new 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 is available in five variants – Tiger 900 (Base), Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger Rally Pro. The GT models are designed for the road, while the Rally variants aim to deliver maximum off-road adventure.

All models feature a new 888 cc liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder, 12-valve, DOHC, Euro 5 compliant motor that pumps out 95.2 PS/93.9 BHP of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The three-cylinder mill is paired with a six-speed gearbox that features a slip and an assist clutch. The GT Pro and Rally Pro models also get Triumph Shift Assist, up and down quick-shifter for clutch-less up and down gear changes. The feature is available as an option on the base and mid-spec Tiger 900 variants.

Check out the riding modes on the respective models below:

Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road, Rider-configurable & Off-Road Pro

Tiger 900 GT Pro: Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road & Rider-configurable

Tiger 900 Rally & Tiger 900 GT: Rain, Road, Sport & Off-Road

Tiger 900 (Base): Rain & Road

The Off-Road and Off-Road Pro modes receive an anti-stall that automatically increases the idle revs to prevent engine stalling.

The new engine also features a 1-3-2 firing order. Triumph claims improved low-range torque and mid-range power on the new models. The 2020 range also benefits from the all-new twin radiator set up that is claimed to be mass optimized and require reduced coolant volume.

The new 2020 Tiger 900 is built around a new steel trellis frame that comes with bolt-on aluminium rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers. The new setup is five kilograms lighter than the frame of the Euro-IV model.

The suspension setup also gets a major upgrade to keep up with its rivals like Ducati Multistrada 950 and the BMW F 850 GS. The road-focused models (Base and GT) use Marzocchi-sourced setup, while the off-road biased (Rally) features Showa units. The front forks of the Tiger 900 (Base) are not adjustable, while the rear features a preload adjustability. The 900 GT gets manually adjustable setup on both ends. The 900 GT Pro uses manually adjustable front forks and an electronically adjustable rear suspension. Lastly, the rally models miss electronic suspension, although the Showa front forks and rear mono-shock are fully adjustable (manually).

Braking setup includes twin 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc callipers at the front and a single 255 mm disc with Brembo single-piston sliding calliper at the back. The base version features standard ABS setup. The GT and the Rally models, on the other hand, use an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that was developed in conjunction with Continental. The IMU setup brings cornering optimized Antilock Braking System and Traction Control System to the GT and the Rally variants.

In terms of features, the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 range gets all-LED lighting (headlight, taillight and indicators) with LED DRL. Select markets (where applicable) will get Triumph’s signature shape DRL. The complete bodywork has been redesigned for a more compact look. Triumph Motorcycles has focused for adventure style.

The base and the GT series come with alloy wheels, while the Rally variants feature a cross-spoke design that is tubeless tyre compatible. The BMW F 850 GS and the Ducati Multistrada 950 (with Enduro pack) also use a cross-spoke wheel design.

The base version is available in a single colour option – Pure White – while the GT and Rally models get multiple shades. Check out all the paint options below:

Tiger 900 Rally & Rally Pro: Matt Khaki, Sapphire Black and Pure White

Tiger 900 GT & GT Pro: Korosi Red, Sapphire Black and Pure White

The new paint options are complemented by new decals. Moreover, the Rally variants also get a white frame that is inspired by the ‘Tiger Tramontana’ rally bike.

The GT, GT Pro, Rally and Rally Pro come standard with backlit switches with a 5-way joystick, electronic cruise control and heated grips. The GT and the Rally models also feature mobile phone storage and a 5V USB power socket. The Pro models further benefit from a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and heated seats featuring separate pillion control.

The GT and Rally models feature a new 7-inch TFT instrument console with four different colour options and high/low contrast versions. The base Tiger 900 model, on the other hand, uses a 5-inch TFT high contrast display. Moreover, the GT Pro and Rally Pro modes come standard with My Triumph connectivity system that offers access to phone call and music operation, turn-by-turn navigation, and GoPro control through the switches and the TFT screen. The mid-level models (GT and Rally) get the system as an option while the base model misses the tech completely.

Check out the complete technical specification sheet below:

Variant Tiger 900 (Base) Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Tiger 900 Rally Pro Engine Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Displacement 888 cc Bore x Stroke 78 x 61.9 mm Compression 11.27:1 Power 95.2 PS / 93.9 bhp / 70 kW at 8,750 rpm Torque 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm Gearbox 6 speed with assist and slipper clutch (Triumph Shift Assist standard on Pro Models) Chassis, Wheel, Suspension and Brakes Frame Tubular steel frame, bolt-on subframe Front Wheel Cast alloy, 19 x 2.5 in Spoked Tubeless, 21 x 2.15 in Rear Wheel Cast alloy, 17 x 4.25 in Spoked Tubeless, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tyre 100/90-19 90/90-21 Rear Tyre 150/70R17 150/70R17 Front Suspension Marzocchi 45mm upside-down forks, non-adjustable Marzocchi 45mm upside-down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel Showa 45mm upside-down forks, manual preload, rebound damping and compression damping adjustment, 240mm travel Rear Suspension Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment, 170mm rear wheel travel Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel Marzocchi rear suspension unit, electronically adjustable preload and rebound damping, 170mm wheel travel Showa rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 230mm wheel travel Front Brake Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc callipers. A Radial front master cylinder, ABS Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc callipers. A Radial front master cylinder, Optimised Cornering ABS Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc callipers. A Radial front master cylinder, Optimised Cornering ABS Rear Brake Single 255mm disc. Brembo single piston sliding calliper, ABS Single 255mm disc, Brembo single piston sliding calliper, Optimised cornering ABS. Single 255mm disc, Brembo single piston sliding calliper, Optimised cornering ABS. Dimensions Width Handlebars 830 mm 930 mm 930 mm 935 mm 935 mm Height 1410-1460 mm 1410-1460 mm 1410-1460mm 1452-1502 mm 1452-1502mm Seat Height 810-830 mm 810-830 mm 810-830 mm 850-870 mm 850-870 mm Wheelbase 1556 mm 1556 mm 1556 mm 1551 mm 1551 mm Dry Weight 192 kg 194 kg 198 kg 196 kg 201 kg Tank Capacity 20 L 20 L 20 L 20 L 20 L Fuel Consumption 5.2l/100 km (55.4 MPG)

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 range will be available with over 65 genuine Triumph accessories, although the list will be market-specific. Triumph will offer two new kits – Trekker and Expedition – that will be available as a complete package of accessories.

The new Triumph Tiger 900 should be launched in India in by mid-2020.