KTM 790 Adventure showcased at India Bike Week

Along with the KTM 390 Adventure, the KTM 790 Adventure had its Indian debut at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa this week. The middleweight adventure tourer is expected to reach Indian showrooms in 2020.

KTM showcased the base variant of the 790 Adventure series at 2019 India Bike Week. The new motorcycle is made in an 'R' variant featuring more premium hardware as well.

The R variant gets an additional riding mode (Rally), fully adjustable WP XPLOR 48 mm forks at the front and WP Apex PDS shock absorber at the back. The base variant, on the other hand, features non-adjustable front forks. It comes with a regular front fender and a split-seat setup. In contrast, the R variant gets a tall-set front fender and a rally-style flat, single-piece seat.

Both the variants mount a 799 cc LC8c, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that also powers the KTM 790 Duke. Paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper/assist clutch feature, the motor develops 94 HP of max power and a peak torque of 88 Nm. The electronics package includes ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, multi-level traction control system and switchable ABS.

Unlike some of its rivals such as the Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 850 GS and the Ducati Multistrada 950 (with Enduro pack), the KTM 790 Adventure uses conventional wire-spoke wheels that come with tube tyres. In comparison, its rivals feature a cross-spoke design that is tubeless tyre compatible.

While the Indian launch details of the 790 Adventure are yet to be announced, the 390 Adventure has been confirmed to go on sale in our market in January 2020.