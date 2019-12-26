KTM 250 and 790-based GasGas street bikes under development

Earlier this year, KTM Industries AG (now called Pierer Mobility AG) had announced that it had concluded negotiations with Black Toro Capital to purchase a majority (60%) stake in the Spanish brand GasGas. The Austrian brand will use GasGas and Torrot’s dealer network to expand its reach into the Spanish market. GasGas and Torrot will continue to manufacture their respective products in Girona, Spain.

In the latest, it has emerged that GasGas will develop three new motorcycles that will most likely be based on KTM’s existing products. The three new models will include two roadsters and one road-biased adventure tourer. The entry-level roadster model from GasGas will compete in the 250 cc segment. Thus, it should be based on the 250 Duke. This should not come as a surprise as KTM already shares its platforms with Husqvarna. Above it, there'll be an 800 series, likely based on the KTM 790 series.

Closer inspection of the road-biased GasGas adventure tourer motorcycle, however, shows an uncanny resemblance with the CFMoto 650MT. The roadster models, too, remind of the previous generation CFMoto 650NK naked roadster. This may not shock everyone as KTM already has an association with CFMoto in the Chinese market. So could we see CFMoto-style products with KTM-sourced engines for select markets where GasGas operates? Possibly, although it’s way too early to say anything for sure.

The engine specifications should be identical to the KTM motorcycles. Thus, expect the layout to include DOHC, liquid-cooled, 4-valve per cylinder setup. The performance numbers of the quarter-litre model's engine will be about 31 hp and 24 Nm. The 800 series' engine, on the other hand, should deliver approximately 105 hp and 87 Nm from its parallel-twin mill.

Hardware specifications, as in case of the KTM and Husqvarna bikes in the respective segments, will include inverted front forks, a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock and disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

The new models will mark GasGas's entry into the street motorcycle segment. Will the street-focused GasGas range come to India? No. KTM wants to concentrate on expanding its own product portfolio and establishing the Husqvarna brand in our market.