Official: KTM to unveil new products at India Bike Week

KTM has sent out media invitations that confirm the unveiling of its new products at the 2019 India Bike Week. While KTM has remained tight-lipped about any further details, previous reports had indicated that the two-wheeler brand will unveil its new 390 Adventure at the motoring event in Goa. Regular readers would know that the Austrian manufacturer unveiled its newest adventure tourer at the recently concluded EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy.

The 390 Adventure could be accompanied by the 250 Adventure. The quarter-litre variant of KTM’s adventure family is already listed on the company’s Indonesian website. The 390 Adventure packs several premium and first-in-class features such as adjustable front and rear suspension, traction control system, full LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT-display with turn-by-turn navigation. The relatively lower-spec 250 Adventure, on the other hand, receives a halogen headlight and non-adjustable front forks.

Mechanical specifications on the 390 Adventure include a 373.2 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine that it will share with the 390 Duke. The single-cylinder mill delivers 43 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 37 Nm. The 250 Adventure will share its engine with the 250 Duke. Thus, the engine specs on the quarter-litre model will include a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor that delivers 29.5 hp of peak power and a max torque of 24 Nm.

Apart from the new, entry-level adventure range, KTM will showcase its entire line-up at the motoring event in Goa. KTM had previously confirmed its participation at the 2019 India Bike Week. It will be the first time that the Austrian brand will participate in the annual gathering in Goa. The company also offered an exclusive Orange Pass to its customers. The INR 1,600 pass offers:

Two-day entry ticket for the India Bike Week

Exclusive KTM Fan Package (KTM branded T-shirt, wrist bands and poncho worth ~INR 1,100)

Chance to be a part of the Orange Parade on 6 December

An opportunity to meet and greet KTM International Athletes and Ambassadors at the KTM stall

The event will be attended by:

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd

Sumeet Narang, President – Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd

Florian Burguet – Vice President, Global Marketing, KTM AG

KTM will also organize KTM Power Rides to Goa from Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The Power Ride will be backed by pitstops, ambulance facilities and service support.