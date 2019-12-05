Production Husqvarna Norden 901 confirmed, may debut at EICMA 2020

Husqvarna has confirmed that the Norden 901 concept bike from 2019 EICMA will enter production. The company says that the concept vehicle received "high levels of interest" at the show.

Below is what Husqvarna has stated in a new press announcement:

Breaking cover for the first time during the International Motorcycle show in Italy, the NORDEN 901 received high levels of interest from the hundreds of thousands of attending motorcycle fans as well as the motorcycle media. Now set to become a key addition to Husqvarna Motorcycles’ street line-up, the dynamic and versatile long-distance traveller will offer the modern motorcycle rider a balance of practical accessibility and comfort.

Husqvarna hasn't revealed when it will unveil the production Norden 901. We expect that to happen at next year’s (2020) EICMA show, followed by the market debut in 2021.

The production-spec model should retain most of the styling from the concept motorcycle. Thus, we expect to see a rugged design that is accompanied by features like full-LED lighting, a digital display, KTM 790 Adventure-style low-slung fuel tank, comprehensive crash guard protection, knuckle-guards, tall exhaust and KTM style die-cast, open-lattice swingarm.

The cockpit of the concept motorcycle packed a twin-screen colour display. The upper screen shows navigation functions, while the lower screen displays all the ride related information. The production-spec model, however, may feature a single display with an integrated turn-by-turn navigation system.

The Norden 901 will share its engine with KTM’s 890 range. Thus, you would find an 889.5 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled motor on the production-spec model. The performance numbers for the Husqvarna adventure tourer are yet to be revealed. The parallel-twin mill produces 121 PS of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 99 Nm at 7,750 rpm on the KTM 890 Duke R naked roadster. The Norden 901 may carry a different state of tune, and trade some top-end performance for better low- and mid-range power.

The bike will most likely retain the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. However, we really hope it trades the conventional setup for tubeless tyre compatible cross-spoke design. Its rivals such as the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 (Rally), Ducati Multistrada 950 (with Enduro pack) and BMW F 850 GS already feature wheels with cross-spoke design.

Other key specifications will include WP-sourced inverted front forks, a rear mono-shock – both fully adjustable – to perform the shock absorption tasks, twin discs at the front and a single rotor at the back.