Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 to be launched in India in Q3 2020 - Report

Husqvarna surprised the visitors of the 2019 India Bike Week by unveiling the 250 cc variants of its Vitpilen and the Svartpilen models. An even bigger surprise was revealed by IndianAutosBlog.com as we reported about the existence of a Svartpilen 200.

While KTM/Husqvarna is yet to announce the launch details, Autocar India reports that the 200 cc variant of the Svartpilen family will arrive in the third quarter (July-September) of 2020. In terms of pricing, the Svartpilen 200 should sit above the KTM 200 Duke, but considerably below the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. The quarter-litre Vitpilen and Svartpilen motorcycles will be launched in February 2020, and we can have a fair idea about the pricing of the Svartpilen 200 then.

All Husqvarna models will be sold through KTM stores. KTM dealers would update the dealerships to accommodate the new models before the Husqvarna 250 models arrive in February 2020.

To give you a quick recap, the upcoming new Husqvarna 200 will share its underpinnings and engine with the KTM 200 Duke. Thus, the Swedish motorcycle will be built around a trellis frame. The hardware specifications, similar to the 200 Duke, will include 43 mm inverted telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. Similar to the 250 cc models, the Svartpilen 200 will also use alloy wheels.

Mechanical specifications will comprise a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. The single-cylinder motor, in BS-IV guise, makes 25.8 PS of power and 19.5 Nm of torque on the 200 Duke. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Anchoring hardware will comprise a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm rotor at the back. The safety feature on the 200 Duke includes a single-channel ABS, and there is a good possibility that the Svartpilen 200 may also pack the same. However, considering that the Husqvarna will be sold as a premium model, we cannot write-off the possibility of witnessing dual-channel ABS.

Meanwhile, KTM India is preparing to introduce its much-awaited model, the 390 Adventure in our market. The Austrian brand will launch the motorcycle in January 2020. In fact, several dealerships have already commenced the unofficial bookings for the motorcycle.

