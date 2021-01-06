Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 receive a price hike

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 have received a price hike. Both the quarter-litre motorcycles now cost INR 2,818 more than before.

Following is a detailed table of the revised prices:

Model Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 INR 1,86,750 INR 1,89,568 INR 2,818 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 INR 1,87,136 INR 1,89,952 INR 2,816

While the Svartpilen 250 will now set you back by INR 1,89,568*, the cafe racer-styled Vitpilen 250 retails at INR 1,89,952*. Apart from the changes in the pricing, no other alterations have been implemented in either of the two motorcycles.

The Husqvarna 250 Twins use a 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill that is capable of putting out 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The same powerplant is also fitted in the KTM 250 Duke and the new KTM 250 Adventure. In fact, the Bajaj Dominar 250 also uses this engine but with a handful of changes.

While the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 share the same engine, they are a bit different from each other in a few aspects. For example, the former has been equipped with a high-rise off-road style handlebar. It also has a more relaxed riding position. Husqvarna has also added a luggage rack on the fuel tank of the Svartpilen 250. On the other hand, being a cafe racer, the Vitpilen 250 features a slightly lean-forward riding stance thanks to the low-set clip-on handlebars.

Some of the common features of the Husqvarna 250 Twins include:

Full LED-lighting

Fully-digital instrument console

State-of-the-art Bosch ABS

Light and strong steel trellis frame

WP suspension setup

Premium and high-quality materials

ByBre brakes

To know more about the similarities and differences between the two motorcycles, you can watch our comparison video that has been embedded above.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi