Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 Acceleration Test (0-100 km/h)

The reason why the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are called the Husqvarna 250 Twins is that these two motorcycles are almost identical to each other. They have similar styling, design, as well as features. In fact, they draw power from the same 248.8cc single-cylinder engine that can also be found in the KTM 250 Duke and the recently launched KTM 250 Adventure. So when we got our hands on the Husqvarna 250 Twins, we were curious about which one of the two is a quicker motorcycle. And to find that out, we decided to put them together for a 0-100 km/h acceleration test.

Acceleration Test

We carried out two attempts. In our first try, it was the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 that reached the ton first. The scrambler-like motorcycle took 7.83 seconds to touch the 100 km/h mark from a standstill. On the other hand, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 was a tad bit slower and did the same sprint in 8.23 seconds.

Husqvarna 250 Twins 0-100 km/h Acceleration Test Svartpilen 250 Vitpilen 250 Attempt 1 7.83 seconds 8.23 seconds Attempt 2 8.55 seconds 7.92 seconds

For our second attempt, we switched the riders to keep things fair and square. And the results were different. This time it was the Vitpilen 250 that was quicker than the Svartpilen 250. The former took 7.92 seconds whereas the latter needed 8.55 seconds to do the 0-100 km/h run.

Verdict

Our acceleration test results show that there’s not a huge difference between the 0-100 km/h times of the Husqvarna 250 Twins. This is because, as we mentioned earlier, both the motorcycles are identical to each other. They use the same engine and have the same power and torque output (30 PS and 24 Nm). In terms of weight, the Svartpilen tips the scale at 153 kg (dry) whereas the Vitpilen 250 weighs 152 kg (dry). So, it comes down to the riders; their skills and weight. Thus, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that both the Huskies are equally quick.

If you want to know about the differences between the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, you can watch our comparison video embedded above. Also, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog for more such interesting content.