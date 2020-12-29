The KTM Duke 250 is one of the most likeable 250cc naked motorcycles in its class. But the very engine that makes the Duke 250 such a likeable motorcycle has made its way into a number of other motorcycles too. The Bajaj Dominar 250, and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are all powered by the same engine derived from the Duke 250. The engine however finds itself in different characters in all of these aforementioned motorcycles.

Considering the Duke 250 to be benchmark among all these motorcycles, we will leave it out of the comparison. But which among the Bajaj and the two Huskies is the fastest? You'd be surprised how differently this engine has been put to use by each of the three brands in their respective motorcycles. So here's how the Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 stack up against each other in terms of acceleration - all powered by the same engine. But first, the specifications...

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 - Specifications

Bajaj Dominar 250 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Engine 248cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine 248cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine 248cc single-cylinder liquid cooled engine Power 27PS @ 8,500 rpm 30PS @ 9,000 rpm 30PS @ 9,000 rpm Torque 23.5Nm @ 6,500 rpm 24Nm @ 7,500 rpm 24Nm @ 7,500 rpm Transmission 6-Speed 6-Speed 6-Speed

On paper itself, there's quite a difference between the Bajaj Dominar and the Husky Twins. The engine on the Bajaj Dominar 250 has a lesser compression ratio than the ones on the Huskies. That is why the Dominar 250 produces 3hp less and marginally less torque than the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250. Peak torque and power in the Bajaj is also produced lower down in the rev range. The engine on the Huskies on the other hand is tuned closer to that of the KTM Duke 250, and as such is a high revving motor.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 - Acceleration Times

Bajaj Dominar 250 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 0-60 kph 4.00 seconds 3.40 seconds 3.63 seconds 0-100 kph 9.12 seconds 7.83 seconds 7.92 seconds

Well, the advantage the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 had on paper clearly manifest in real world performance as well. Both the Husky Twins were nearly half a second quicker to 60kph than the Dominar 250. The gap further widens to almost one and a half seconds as the motorcycles approach the 100kph mark. It must be noted that the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 have near identical acceleration and the difference in times in our test between the two motorcycles could purely be because of the responses of the riders.

The Husky Twins are thus clearly faster of the two. They rev more freely and are great city slickers, just as its KTM sibling. The fast revving motor make the Huskies feel very alive in the city when darting through traffic. The Bajaj Dominar 250 on the other hand is of a more relaxed nature and has been tuned to be decent highway cruiser. In fact, long distance journeys on the Dominar 250 are far more comfortable than on the Huskies. So now you know which one to go for. If you are primarily going to spend time in the city, the Huskies are great at that. The Dominar on the other hand is great for munching miles in a relaxed manner.

For more acceleration tests like these and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.