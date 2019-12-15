Scoop: Is this Husqvarna electric scooter the Chetak twin headed to India?

Just days after Rajiv Bajaj confirmed KTM and Husqvarna EVs based on the Chetak's platform, IndianAutosBlog.com has got hold of an image which likely reveals how the Husqvarna electric scooter may look like. This new electric scooter will be launched in 2021, possibly first in Europe followed by India.

The leaked image confirms that the Husqvarna electric scooter will not have a single-sided swingarm present in the Bajaj Chetak. Its wheels will feature bigger sized rims.

The Husqvarna electric scooter seen here will be retailed in two variants. One will have a 4 kW motor, presumably the same as the one deployed in the Chetak electric scooter, and the other will employ a 10 kW electric motor. Bajaj Auto may later also offer the 10 kW motor in the Chetak at a later date.

Bajaj Auto has confirmed that the IP67 rated battery in the Chetak can be charged using a standard household 5-15 ampere electric outlet. The battery at present takes 5 hours to fully charge. Besides that, a quarter of the charge can be achieved in just an hour while 80% of the charge can be achieved in 3.5 hours. We expect the Husqvarna electric scooter to be offered with fast charging.

In terms of features, the upcoming Husqvarna electric scooter is expected to get features like instrument console with smartphone integration support, LED lighting and disc brakes at both ends. Besides that, the reverse gear seen in the Chetak may be there in the new Husqvarna electric scooter as well.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak electric to get three-year/50,000 km warranty, 15,000 km service interval

The Bajaj Chetak will be launched in India next month and it is expected to cost INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Restored Bajaj Chetak mimics Vespa Super