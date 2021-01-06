2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 launched in Malaysia at INR 4.53 lakh

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has made its way into the Malaysian market. The quarter-litre motorcycle has been launched in the Southeast Asian country at MYR 24,800 which converts to INR 4.53 lakh. In India, the Svartpilen 250 has recently received a price hike and now costs INR 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Specs

A 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine has been put on duty on this motorcycle. It is a liquid-cooled motor that is capable of delivering 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Hardware

The Svartpilen 250 comes equipped with a pair of 43mm WP USD front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear that offers preload adjustability. For the brakes, Husqvarna has used a 300mm rotor upfront and a 230mm rotor at the back. The calipers are from ByBre.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Features

The Svartpilen 250 is more of a scrambler and thus, has been equipped with a high-rise off-road style handlebar. It also has a more relaxed riding position. Apart from that, Husqvarna has also added a luggage rack on the 9.5L fuel tank. Some of the other key features include:

Full LED-lighting

Fully-digital instrument console

Light and strong steel trellis frame

Premium and high-quality materials

It is to be noted that the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, that is already on sale here in India, has not been launched in Malaysia yet. Only the Svartpilen 250 has been introduced.

In other news, Bajaj Auto will manufacture premium KTM, Husqvarna, and Triumph motorcycles at a new Chakan plant where the production is expected to commence from 2023. The homegrown company is aiming to invest INR 650 crore in its new manufacturing facility.

