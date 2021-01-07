2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 launched in Malaysia

Husqvarna has launched the 2021 Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 models in Malaysia. Both the motorcycles have been priced at MYR 29,800 which converts to INR 5.42 lakh. The Swedish brand has also introduced the Svartpilen 250 in the Southeast Asian country. The quarter-litre Husky costs MYR 24,800 (INR 4.51 lakh).

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 use the same engine. It is a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit with a displacement of 373cc. This powerplant can also be found in the KTM 390 Duke and the 390 Adventure, which has also made its way into the Malaysian market recently. The familiar engine is capable of delivering 44 horsepower and 37 Newton-metres. Mated to it is a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper clutch.

As for the hardware of the Husqvarna 401 Twins, they are equipped with a set of 43mm USD WP forks at the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear. For the braking, there is a 320mm front and 230mm rear rotor. A dual-channel ABS from Bosch is also present.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Huskies and the KTMs share several parts and components. However, what set the Husqvarnas out of the crowd is their design. The styling of these machines is spectacular and elegant in its own way. While some may like it, others wouldn’t. The Svartpilen 401, being scrambler-like, has a high-rise off-road style handlebar and an upright, relaxed riding position. There’s also a luggage rack of the fuel tank. Things aren’t that comfortable on the Vitpilen 401 though. It is a cafe-racer and thus, features a front-biased riding position thanks to the low-set clip-ons.

In India, we only have the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250. The 401 Twins were supposed to be launched in the country last year, however, that didn’t happen; perhaps, because of the Covid-19 situation. And based on the latest reports, both the motorcycles will not be introduced in India anytime soon as the company has put their launch on hold for reasons that haven’t been disclosed.

