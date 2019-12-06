World Exclusive: KTM 200 Duke-based Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 leaked

You saw it first on IndianAutosBlog.com!

Husqvarna Motorcycles is all set to enter a much lower segment in the street category. Say hello to the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200! This is the new smallest street motorcycle from the Swedish brand.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is based on the KTM Duke 200's platform and looks identical to the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, except for the presence of alloy wheels and an underbelly exhaust. Besides that, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is fitted with MRF-sourced tyres. It has the same steel trellis frame as borrowed the KTM Duke 200. Suspension system includes 43 mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock at the rear with adjustable preload.

The braking system of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200, too, is the same as that of the KTM Duke 200. It utilises a 300 mm disc up front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The front and rear callipers have been sourced from Bybre. ABS will be present but it remains to be seen if it gets a single-channel unit or dual-channel setup. Considering that Husqvarna models are expected to be positioned above the corresponding KTM models, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Svartpilen 200 gets a dual-channel ABS.

Powering the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, this engine of the KTM Duke 200 produces 25.8 PS of power and 19.5 Nm of torque.

In terms of features, unlike the KTM Duke 200, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 gets an LED headlamp. Also, the instrument panel is a round LCD unit oozing retro charm. Unlike the KTM Duke 200 (which has a 170 mm ground clearance), the Svartpilen 200 will have a low ground clearance, pegged at around 145 mm.

Whether Husqvarna will sell the Svartpilen 200 in India or not is yet to be known. If launched, it will be priced slightly higher than the KTM Duke 200 which retails at INR 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).