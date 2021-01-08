2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Europe launch expected in February

Husqvarna fans in Europe would soon be able to enjoy riding the 2021 Svartpilen 125. The entry-level scrambler-like motorcycle is expected to be launched in the European markets in February 2021.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is basically a KTM 125 Duke in the body of the other bigger Svartpilen models. So, unsurprisingly, this motorcycle draws power from a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine which complies with the latest and more stringent Euro 5 emission regulations. It is a liquid-cooled mill with features such as 4 valves and a DOHC. Output figures are 15 hp at 9000 rpm and 12 Nm at 7500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The suspension setup on the Svartpilen 125 consists of 43mm WP Apex USD forks at the front, and WP Apex monoshock at the rear with 5-step preload adjustability. The stopping power comes from a 320mm rotor with 4-piston caliper upfront and a 230mm rotor at the back with a 2-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS from Bosche is also included in the package.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 should be able to lure in a lot of young buyers because of its small capacity engine as well as an attractive and elegant design. The bodywork on this motorcycle is unique in the segment. Yes, it is identical to that of the bigger Svartpilens but that’s really not a bad thing. It features a single, round LED headlamp with an LED DRL ring around the circumference. The instrument cluster is also round and gels with the overall look of the motorcycle. It is an LCD unit and shows a plethora of information. Unlike the Husqvarna Vitpilen, the Svartpilen offers a relaxed and upright riding position.

Regarding the pricing, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is expected to cost around EUR 5000 which converts to approx INR 4.50 lakh. In India, we only have the Husqvarna 250 Twins. The Svartpilen 200 had been spied testing in the country in the past, however, no concrete information about its launch is available. The bigger 401 Twins were expected to be introduced last year. Apparently, their launch has been put on hold by the Swedish company for some undisclosed reasons.

[Source: lerepairedesmotards.com]