Exclusive: BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 specifications leaked

Bajaj Auto is almost ready to launch the BS-VI NS160 in India. The new bike is already at the dealerships and we have also reported about its leaked price. Only the specifications were unknown, until now.

BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specs

As expected, the upcoming BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will have the same 160.3 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine as the BS-IV version but with a fuel-injection system. Expect it to have crispier and more precise throttle response as well as enhanced performance and fuel economy.

Talking about performance, surprisingly, Bajaj Auto’s most affordable NS in its BS-VI avatar will be slightly more powerful than before. The company has managed to squeeze out 0.8 PS more, taking the maximum power output from 15.5 PS to 16.3 PS. In most of the BS-IV to BS-VI conversion cases that we have seen in the two-wheeler industry so far, the maximum power output of the vehicle has either remained the same or somewhat reduced. So, kudos to Bajaj Auto for this.

Oh, one thing to note here is that the maximum power is now generated at 9000 rpm instead of 8500 rpm. Also, we don’t have the official torque output yet but we do hope that Bajaj Auto must have kept it unchanged (14.6 Nm at 6500 rpm), if not increased.

As far as the dimensions of the BS-VI Pulsar NS160 are concerned, they are almost the same as before with no significant changes. The new motorcycle is 2017 mm long, 804 mm wide, 1060 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1372 mm.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 teased ahead of launch this month [Video]

Apart from the noticeable changes in the engine, the Pulsar NS160 will remain the same post the BS-VI upgrade. It will have the same set of visual features - halogen headlight, semi-digital instrument cluster, muscular fuel tank, split seats, split rear grab rail, engine cowl, alloy wheels, etc. - and cycle parts - telescopic suspension upfront with anti-friction bush, nitrox mono-shock shock absorber at the rear, 260 mm front disc, 230 mm rear disc, single-channel ABS, etc. - and should continue to be one of the best performance-oriented 160 cc motorcycles in the country.