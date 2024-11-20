TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Updated with Fresh Features

TVS has launched the updated Apache RTR 160 4V in India, priced at ₹1,39,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the design remains unchanged, the motorcycle now sports a striking grey-and-red paint scheme, complemented by golden USD front forks, enhancing its aggressive aesthetics.

Powered by the same 160cc single-cylinder engine delivering 17.55 bhp and 14.73 Nm of torque, the bike is paired with a five-speed gearbox. Key features include three riding modes, a digital console with TVS SmartXonnect, voice assist, and glide-through technology (GTT).

The major update is the inclusion of USD front forks, while the bike retains its monoshock, dual-disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, and 17-inch wheels. These updates ensure the Apache RTR 160 4V remains a strong contender in its segment.