2025 Aprilia RSV4 Showcased at EICMA 2024

The highly anticipated 2025 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory have been unveiled at EICMA 2024, bringing sharper design, enhanced aerodynamics, and cutting-edge tech upgrades.

For 2025, Aprilia has refined the RSV4’s visuals, introducing a new front winglet that adds aggression while cutting wheelie occurrence by eight percent and reducing drag by six percent. The bike's fresh Stingray Blue color option adds a distinctive flair.

The 1099cc V4 engine now delivers 220 bhp (up by 3 bhp) and 125Nm of torque, paired with an upgraded six-speed gearbox. Improved throttle bodies and new radiator fans boost cooling efficiency.

Aprilia’s latest predictive electronic control system, adjustable via a 5-inch TFT display, uses real-time data to optimize traction and wheelie control. Notable hardware updates include a lighter top triple clamp for the RSV4 and Öhlins Smart EC2.0 semi-active suspension on the RSV4 Factory, alongside the premium Brembo Hypure brake calipers, shared with the Ducati Panigale V4.

