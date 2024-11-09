2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled with New Engine and Sleeker Design

Ducati has introduced the refreshed 2025 Streetfighter V2 at EICMA 2024, with both cosmetic and mechanical updates that elevate its aggressive appeal.

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V2 sports a refined headlight design, now featuring a split DRL setup over the previous single-piece LED. This setup sits within a more aerodynamic unit, adding to the bike’s sharp look. New tank extensions, radiator cowls, and a redesigned lower fairing bring more cuts and creases, enhancing the Streetfighter’s muscular stance. A striking dual under-seat exhaust further defines its fresh look.

Under the skin, the most notable change is a new 890cc, 90-degree V2 engine delivering 120 bhp and 93.3Nm of torque—down from the previous model’s 150 bhp. However, with a weight reduction of nearly 20 kg, the bike’s power-to-weight ratio has been recalibrated for a more dynamic riding experience. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless gear transitions.

In terms of tech, the Ducati Streetfighter V2 is packed with rider aids including multiple ride and power modes, cornering ABS, traction and wheelie control, engine brake control, and auto tire calibration. Full LED lighting, auto indicator cut-off, and an array of optional accessories such as a lap timer, anti-theft alarm, and cruise control add convenience and functionality.

For handling, Ducati has equipped the Streetfighter V2 with a monocoque chassis, Marzocchi 43mm fully adjustable front forks, and a Kayaba adjustable monoshock. Braking is managed by dual 320mm front discs and a 245mm rear disc, while 17-inch wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 2 tires ensure optimal grip and performance.

