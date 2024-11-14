KTM 890 Adventure R Hits Indian Roads at Rs 15.80 Lakh

KTM has introduced the 890 Adventure R in India, pricing it at Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This rugged adventure motorcycle marks KTM’s return to the Indian market with a large-capacity bike, drawing inspiration from the brand’s Dakar rally heritage.

The 890 Adventure R stands tall and bold with its signature KTM orange and white color scheme. It features a distinctive LED headlamp with boomerang-style DRLs and a high-set windscreen designed for optimal off-road performance.

The bike is powered by an 889cc twin-cylinder engine, delivering 103.2 BHP and 100 Nm of torque. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, it includes a quickshifter and slipper clutch for smooth shifts. The model is loaded with advanced electronic aids, including cornering ABS, off-road ABS, traction control, ride modes, and cruise control. All settings are accessible via a smartphone-compatible TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation.

For handling, the KTM 890 Adventure R uses adjustable WP Apex 43mm USD front forks and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear, fitted with spoke wheels and Pirelli Scorpion STR tires for versatile terrain capability.

With rivals like the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and BMW F 900 GS range, the KTM 890 Adventure R is ready to take on the Indian ADV segment with power and agility.