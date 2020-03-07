Bajaj Dominar 250 teased ahead of launch this month [Video]

Ever since the word broke out that Bajaj Auto, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, is going to launch a smaller capacity Dominar in the country, enthusiasts have been (im)patiently waiting for the bike to arrive.

We have seen various spy shots of the 250 cc Dominar in the recent past. In fact, a detailed walkaround video of the upcoming motorcycle has also surfaced online now. Now, Bajaj Auto has released the first teaser of the upcoming Dominar 250.

Being a teaser, the video doesn’t reveal anything much. It says, ‘Welcome to the world of touring’. This must be to highlight the fact that Bajaj Dominar 250 would be a fantastic touring motorcycle, just like its elder and more powerful sibling, Dominar 400. Well, it should be because it is, indeed, very similar to the bigger Dominar. Features like beefier USD forks at the front, mono-shock at the rear, perimeter frame, etc. from the Dominar 400 have been carried over to the new Dominar 250.

Also, making the 250 cc Dominar a capable motorcycle will be a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC setup. We are already familiar with the performance of this engine as it is the same unit which is used in the KTM 250 Duke and the newly launched Husqvarna 250 Twins. This engine usually produces 30 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. However, it might be tuned slightly differently by Bajaj Auto for its new Dominar 250.

The teaser video also says, ‘Dreams will come true’, which could mean that the upcoming quarter-litre Dominar would be more accessible than its elder sibling. Speculations so far state that the Bajaj Dominar 250 is expected to cost INR 1.60 lakh*. If that’s the case, then it will indeed be a much more affordable Dominar as it will be around INR 30,000 less than the Dominar 400, which currently retails at INR 1.90 lakh*.

Also Read: BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 to cost over a lakh - Report

Well, whatever the case would be, we will get to know about it very soon because the new Dominar 250 will be launched in India this month.

*Ex-showroom