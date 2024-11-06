Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled at EICMA 2024 with New Engine and Upgrades

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated Xpulse 210 at EICMA 2024, showcasing a more powerful engine and enhanced features for adventure enthusiasts.

At the heart of the Xpulse 210 is a new 210cc, 4-valve single-cylinder engine delivering 24.6 BHP and 20.7 Nm of torque, now paired with a 6-speed gearbox designed to improve highway cruising performance.

The bike retains its robust suspension setup, featuring a telescopic fork with 210 mm travel at the front and a mono-shock with 205 mm travel at the rear, providing excellent off-road capability. Braking is handled by disc brakes on both ends, supported by switchable dual-channel ABS for added control. The Xpulse 210 rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, built for rugged terrain.

In terms of design, the Xpulse 210 sticks to its roots with a familiar look. It sports a round LED headlamp topped with a windscreen, a raised front fender, and a single-piece seat. New additions include a 4.2-inch digital instrument console, giving riders easy access to vital information on their adventures.