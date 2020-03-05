BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 to cost over a lakh - Report

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 started reaching dealerships last month. Now, a new report says that the BS-VI Pulsar NS160 will cost over a lakh!

As per a new development, Bajaj Auto will be asking INR 1.04* lakh for the new BS-VI NS160. This is a significant hike of around INR 10.5k as the BS-IV version of the motorcycle retailed at INR 94,195*.

Bajaj Auto will be converting the 160.3 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine of the NS160 to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. The carburettor will be replaced with an advanced fuel-injection system and there will be some alterations in the cat-con as well. The BS-VI upgrade would result in a cleaner and greener engine but it would also impact the power and torque output.

In the BS-IV state of tune, this engine used to produce 15.5 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. These numbers would be slightly lower in its BS-VI version. However, the 5-speed transmission will remain the same.

The rest of the motorcycle will be left as it is. So features like a halogen headlight, semi-digital instrument cluster, muscular fuel tank, split seats, split rear grab rail, engine cowl, alloy wheels, etc. would be carried forward to the new BS-VI motorcycle.

Bajaj Auto would also continue to use the same set of cycle parts like telescopic suspension upfront with anti-friction bush, nitrox mono-shock shock absorber at the rear, 260 mm front disc, 230 mm rear disc, single-channel ABS, etc.

The BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will be launched in the coming few days. It is expected to be available in the same colour as the old model - Wild Red, Saffire Blue, and Fossil Grey. Some dealerships have started accepting bookings for the motorcycle.

*Ex-showroom, New Delhi

