BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts reaching dealerships, to be launched soon

In the last month or so, various BS-VI Bajaj models have started reaching dealerships across the country, the most recent one being the BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400. Now, it is the turn of BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

Just like most other Bajaj motorcycles, the Pulsar NS160 doesn’t get a host of cosmetic changes with the BS-VI transition. It continues to have the same set of features, like a sporty headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, semi-digital instrument console, perimeter frame, split seats, split rear grab rail, clip-on handlebars, etc. New decals and perhaps some new colour options could be introduced, though.

However, as expected, the biggest change in the new motorcycle is its engine. It is the same 160 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i engine, only now it complies with the more stringent and stricter BS-VI emission norms. Bajaj Auto might have added a revised cat-con for making the engine cleaner, resulting in a slight weight gain. The power and torque figures - 15.5 PS and 14.6 Nm respectively - shouldn’t vary much.

It’s being said that the new BS-VI NS160 would be priced at INR 1.03 lakh*. If that’s the case, then it would be around INR 9,000 dearer compared to its BS-IV counterpart. As far as its availability is concerned, since now it has started reaching the dealerships, it wouldn’t be long before its launch takes place. Some dealerships have also started accepting pre-bookings for a token amount of INR 5,000.

[Source: bikedekho.com]