Hero Xpulse 421 Concept Breaks Cover at EICMA 2024

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its highly anticipated Xpulse 421 concept bike at EICMA 2024, showcasing a fresh design and cutting-edge features. Built on a brand-new trellis frame, the Xpulse 421 adopts an all-new design language, distinct from its sibling, the Xpulse 210. With its tall stance and Dakar-inspired lean profile, it promises a strong presence on any terrain.

From the sketches, the Xpulse 421 draws some design cues from premium adventure bikes like the Ducati Multistrada, featuring a prominent windscreen, handguards, and a large TFT display for advanced functionality. This concept is powered by a new 421cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, expected to produce between 40-45 bhp and around 45 Nm of torque. The powertrain includes a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch for smooth shifting.

Hero plans to launch the production version of the Xpulse 421 within the next 18 months, positioning it as a rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure R, and an upcoming TVS adventure model. The Xpulse 421 aims to offer Indian riders a new level of adventure touring experience with Hero's signature durability and performance.