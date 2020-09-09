BS6 Kawasaki Z900 launched, costs the same as BS4 Z900 Special Edition

Last week, we reported that Kawasaki could launch the BS6 model of the Z900 in India this month. And guess what, it just did. The BS6 Kawasaki Z900 has been introduced in the domestic market. And surprisingly, it comes at the same price at which the BS4 2020 Z900 Special Edition used to sell, i.e., INR 7.99 lakh*. However, this is the launch price and Kawasaki might increase it at a later stage.

Along with the price tag, the BS6 Kawasaki Z900 also gets the new features of the BS4 2020 Z900 Special Edition including the full-LED headlamp, 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Rideology app, traction control, 4 riding modes, and 2 power modes.

The BS6 Z900 will also come with new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres for that extra grip and traction. Kawasaki has improved the suspension settings as well as given a stronger frame to the new motorcycle.

The difference between the new BS6 Z900 and the discontinued BS4 2020 Z900 Special Edition is obviously the engine. The new naked motorcycle now draws power from a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder, BS6-compliant motor which pumps out 125 PS at 9500 rpm and 98.6 Nm at 7700 rpm. These figures are identical to those of the BS4 model. For the transmission, there is a 6-speed gearbox.

At INR 7.99 lakh*, the BS6 Kawasaki Z900 appears to be a great deal. It locks horns with the 2020 Triumph Street Triple R and BMW F 900 R which retails at INR 8.84 lakh* and INR 9.90 lakh* respectively. The new Z900 has two colour options - Metallic Graphite Gray, Candy Lime Green.

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 launched, priced at INR 6.79 lakh

In other news, Kawasaki has also launched the BS6 model of the Vulcan S at INR 5.79 lakh* which makes it INR 30,000 costlier over the BS4 version that retailed at INR 5.49 lakh*. The BS6 Kawasaki Vulcan S gets a new paint scheme called the Metallic Flat Raw Greystone. It features a grey base paint with black and red highlights. The red pinstripes on the alloy wheels enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom