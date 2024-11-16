Hyundai IONIQ 9 Named One of America's Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 has earned a spot on Newsweek's list of America’s Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025, highlighting its innovative design and market relevance. This recognition cements Hyundai's reputation as a leader in electrification and cutting-edge automotive design.

Built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the IONIQ 9 boasts a bold ‘Aerosthetic’ design that maximizes efficiency and interior space. Teaser images reveal striking details, such as Korean Hanbok-inspired character lines, Parametric Pixel lighting, and dynamic multi-spoke wheels, underscoring its premium appeal.

The IONIQ 9 will officially debut in November, setting a new benchmark for three-row electric SUVs. Keep an eye out for more updates as Hyundai builds momentum for this eagerly awaited launch.