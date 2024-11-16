Hyundai IONIQ 9 Named One of America's Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025

16/11/2024 - 10:08 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 has earned a spot on Newsweek's list of America’s Most Anticipated New Vehicles for 2025, highlighting its innovative design and market relevance. This recognition cements Hyundai's reputation as a leader in electrification and cutting-edge automotive design.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Teaser 1

Built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the IONIQ 9 boasts a bold ‘Aerosthetic’ design that maximizes efficiency and interior space. Teaser images reveal striking details, such as Korean Hanbok-inspired character lines, Parametric Pixel lighting, and dynamic multi-spoke wheels, underscoring its premium appeal.

The IONIQ 9 will officially debut in November, setting a new benchmark for three-row electric SUVs. Keep an eye out for more updates as Hyundai builds momentum for this eagerly awaited launch.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest