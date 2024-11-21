World’s First Customer Bugatti Bolide Lands in the USA

The world’s first customer Bugatti Bolide, a hypercar engineered exclusively for the track, has been delivered to the United States. This remarkable machine recently arrived at Team CJ Works in Austin, Texas, marking a milestone for Bugatti’s ultimate track-focused creation.

Finished in its stunning launch specification, the Bolide showcases a striking two-tone Blue and Black exterior, complemented by a matching interior. With only 40 units being produced globally, each priced at $4 million, this hypercar epitomizes exclusivity and performance.

Built on a bespoke carbon fiber chassis, the Bolide adheres to LMh and LMDh regulations and meets stringent FIA safety standards. At its core lies Bugatti's iconic 8.0-liter W16 engine, delivering an astonishing 1577 hp and 1180 lb-ft of torque. With a dry weight of just 1450 kg, the Bolide boasts a jaw-dropping power-to-weight ratio of over 1100 hp per tonne.

US-based hypercar enthusiast Manny Khoshbin is among the privileged few to own a Bolide, with his delivery scheduled for February 2025. Bugatti’s track hypercar has officially begun its journey, solidifying its place as a masterpiece of engineering and design.

