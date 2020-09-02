BS6 Kawasaki Z900 expected to launch in India this month

Kawasaki India is gradually updating its product line-up to meet the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The Japanese company’s most recent motorcycle to get the BS6 treatment was the Vulcan S. Now, it is being anticipated that the BS6 Kawasaki Z900 will be launched in India this month.

The Kawasaki Z900 is one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment. It attracts buyers with its aggressive naked styling and performance-packed engine. Its BS4 version is powered by a 948cc, inline 4-cylinder motor which pumps out 125 PS of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. While we do not have the output figures for the upcoming BS6 Z900, they are likely to be more or less the same.

Apart from the BS6-compliant engine, the new Kawasaki Z900 will get added features such as an LED headlamp, TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity, traction control, 4 riding modes, and 2 power modes. The updated motorcycle will also get new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

It is to be noted that Kawasaki launched the 2020 Z900 Special Edition earlier this year with all the aforementioned features except for the less polluting BS6 engine. At INR 7.99 lakh*, this model of the Z900 was available for a premium of just INR 30,000 over the standard model. Now, it would be interesting to see at what price does Kawasaki brings in the BS6 variant of the Z900.

At present, it is only the Kawasaki Z650 in the company’s naked motorcycle line-up in India that has received the BS6 treatment. The updated middleweight bike was launched in May at INR 5.94 lakh*, which makes it INR 25,000 costlier than its BS4 version.

*Ex-showroom