Limited-stock 2020 Kawasaki Z900 (BS-IV) launched at INR 7.99 lakh

Kawasaki might have skipped the Auto Expo 2020, but it is still making headlines outside the arena, with the launch of the 2020 Z900. The company has priced the updated motorcycle at INR 7.99 lakh*.

Interestingly, like the old Kawasaki Z900, the new Kawasaki Z900 launched today is a BS-IV motorcycle. So, it will be available for a limited time, only till 20 March 2020, or till the stocks last (but not after 31 March 2020). The BS-VI 2020 Kawasaki Z900 will be launched in April.

The BS-IV new Kawasaki Z900 is only INR 30,000 more expensive than the older model, and thus brings incredible value for money to the table. The BS-VI model, on the other hand, will be around INR 50,000- 1 lakh costlier than the old model.

With the MY2020 update, the Kawasaki Z900 has gained an LED headlamp with Kawasaki H2-inspired fangs which sit beneath the lamp. Also, the tank extensions and tailpiece have been tweaked. The latter has been chopped more aggressively which leads to a more exposed trellis chassis. At the back, the signature Z-shaped tail light remains unchanged.

While the design may be only slightly tweaked, a greater set of changes have been brought with respect to the electronic riding aids. The bike now gets a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and two power modes – Low and Full. Also new is the ability to select a riding mode, from four options – Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. Lastly, a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity (which the old model's unit didn't offer) has also been introduced.

The deliveries of the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 BS-IV will commence at the end of this month.

*Ex-showroom